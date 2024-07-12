Ep. 10 Dr. Pascal Lottaz | Neutrality in International Affairs, Europe is Militarizing, PM Orban's Peace Mission

As European countries are actively militarizing, refusing to negotiate and acting against their own best interests to provoke a full scale war, returning to competent diplomacy, neutrality and peace must become the priority.

In this episode, Dr. Pascal Lottaz and Lena Petrova discuss:

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's peace mission to Russia, China and Ukraine

What is neutrality and what caused the shift in the U.S. foreign policy to interventionism?

NATO Summit goals, its possible expansion into Asia

The role of Switzerland in the proxy war of the West in Ukraine

Militarization in Scandinavia and its implications in case of a "worst case scenario

Watch the video interview on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

