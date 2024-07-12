Lena Petrova
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Ep. 10 Dr. Pascal Lottaz | Neutrality in International Affairs, Europe is Militarizing, PM Orban's Peace Mission
0:00
-59:43

Ep. 10 Dr. Pascal Lottaz | Neutrality in International Affairs, Europe is Militarizing, PM Orban's Peace Mission

Lena Petrova, CPA
Jul 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

As European countries are actively militarizing, refusing to negotiate and acting against their own best interests to provoke a full scale war, returning to competent diplomacy, neutrality and peace must become the priority.

In this episode, Dr. Pascal Lottaz and Lena Petrova discuss:

  • Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's peace mission to Russia, China and Ukraine

  • What is neutrality and what caused the shift in the U.S. foreign policy to interventionism?

  • NATO Summit goals, its possible expansion into Asia

  • The role of Switzerland in the proxy war of the West in Ukraine

  • Militarization in Scandinavia and its implications in case of a "worst case scenario

Watch the video interview on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

Thank you for reading and listening to my podcast episodes! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Stay connected with Lena:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

X (former Twitter): https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX

Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram

Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/

0 Comments
Lena Petrova
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lena Petrova, CPA
Recent Episodes
Ep.9 Dr. Warwick Powell | Project mBRIDGE Explained: BRICS, Multi Currency Reality Via New Blockchain Settlement System
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 8 Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi | BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 6 Norman Solomon | America's Wars Made Invisible: The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 4 Prof. Richard D Wolff | West's Colossal Mistake: US Economic Decline, Rise of the BRICS+ Bloc, How Tariffs Damage US Economy
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 3 Prof. Glenn Diesen| End of US Hegemony, Multipolar World Order, Economic Decline & Failed Sanctions on Russia
  Lena Petrova, CPA