Ep. 14 Dr. Glenn Diesen | EU's Suicidal Path Leads to War, Loss of Sovereignty and Economic Decline

I had a very interesting conversation with Prof. Glenn Diesen about the EU's vassal dependency on the US. The EU's subordination to the United States' agenda resulted in a wide range of self destructive policies that inevitably led to an economic decline, multiple escalating crises and an increasing possibility of a direct war with Russia.

Watch the video interview on YouTube or Rumble:

Rumble

YouTube

Thank you for reading and listening to my podcast episodes! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Stay connected with Lena:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

X: https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX

Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram

Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/

Share