Ep. 14 Dr. Glenn Diesen | EU's Suicidal Path Leads to War, Loss of Sovereignty and Economic Decline
Jul 30, 2024
I had a very interesting conversation with Prof. Glenn Diesen about the EU's vassal dependency on the US. The EU's subordination to the United States' agenda resulted in a wide range of self destructive policies that inevitably led to an economic decline, multiple escalating crises and an increasing possibility of a direct war with Russia.

