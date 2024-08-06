The United States recently deployed mid-range advanced missile systems and pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines. As geopolitical rivalry between the US and China increases, the Asia - Pacific region is being groomed for a new proxy conflict.
Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy, an academic, prolific writer and researcher, joined me to discuss how the Philippines is slowly becoming "the next Ukraine" and what it means for the world.
Watch the video version of the interview on YouTube or Rumble:
Thank you for reading and listening to my podcast episodes! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stay connected with Lena:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova
X: https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX
Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/
Ep. 15 Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy | NATO's NEW VICTIM: Missiles Deployed, $500M Aid, New US Proxy & Offensive Military Buildup