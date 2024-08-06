Ep. 15 Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy | NATO's NEW VICTIM: Missiles Deployed, $500M Aid, New US Proxy & Offensive Military Buildup

Lena Petrova
The United States recently deployed mid-range advanced missile systems and pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines. As geopolitical rivalry between the US and China increases, the Asia - Pacific region is being groomed for a new proxy conflict.

Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy, an academic, prolific writer and researcher, joined me to discuss how the Philippines is slowly becoming "the next Ukraine" and what it means for the world.

Watch the video version of the interview on YouTube or Rumble:

