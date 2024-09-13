Ep.17 Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik | BRICS+ Bloc: Gold Backed Currency, Summit in Russia, Expansion Plans, ASEAN Cooperation & Future Plans

As the annual BRICS+ summit is approaching, the entire world is impatiently waiting to hear what it has in store. The global majority is applauding the new multipolar movement while several actors attempt to discredit it. The BRICS Summit will take place in late October in Kazan, Russia: Will the bloc announce an alternative financial payment platform? Will it admit new members, possibly extending an invitation to a NATO member, Turkey? How will the BRICS+ nation states align their policies to form a united front, something they desperately need, to move forward in a cohesive manner towards a new multipolar world? Will ASEAN lean towards BRICS?

I discussed these and other very important questions with Dr. Yaroslav Lissovolik, the leading expert on the BRICS+ economic alliance and the founder of BRICS+ Analytics. During our conversation, Yaroslav and I discussed the challenges that the bloc is facing and the direction it needs to take in order to enjoy successful growth. We spoke about de-dollarization, South-South cooperation and a road to multipolarity.

Dr. Lissovolik holds advanced degrees from Harvard, London School of Economics and Moscow State Institute of Foreign Affairs (MGIMO). He previously held high visibility roles at the IMF, Deutsche Bank and other key financial institutions.

Watch the video version of the interview on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

Stay connected with Lena: YouTube | Rumble | Locals | Patreon | X | Telegram

Share