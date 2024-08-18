Lena Petrova
Ep.16 Dr. Ron Paul | US Dollar Crash & the End of Empire: Iran War, Dollar's Loss of Reserve Status, Propaganda
Ep.16 Dr. Ron Paul | US Dollar Crash & the End of Empire: Iran War, Dollar's Loss of Reserve Status, Propaganda

Dr. Ron Paul & Lena Petrova Interview
Lena Petrova, CPA
Aug 18, 2024
In the interview, Dr. Ron Paul and Lena Petrova discuss the implications of the aggressive US foreign policy, the loss of currency reserve status by the US dollar and the mechanisms used by those in power to mislead the American public to believe that interventions and wars are the only option available.

Dr. Ron Paul is a former Congressman and a United States Presidential candidate. He is a well known author and activist. Dr. Paul founded The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and is the host of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.

