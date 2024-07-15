Ep.12 Prof. Richard D. Wolff | U.S. Political Turmoil, End of Hegemony and the Rise of BRICS+ (Part 2)

This is Part 2 of the interview with Professor Wolff. Listen to Part 1 here.

In this episode, Lena Petrova and Professor Richard D. Wolff discuss why foreign countries are selling US debt, how this will impact the US dollar, the rapid decline in the economy as well as the risk of a hyperinflation. Additionally, Professor Wolff focuses on the role of the rising China and the BRICS nations in the global economy.

Watch Part 2 of the interview: YouTube | Rumble

Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Earlier he taught economics at Yale University (1967-1969) and at the City College of the City University of New York (1969-1973). In 1994, he was a Visiting Professor of Economics at the University of Paris (France). Wolff was also regular lecturer at the Brecht Forum in New York City. Prof Wolff is the co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update.

