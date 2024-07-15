Lena Petrova
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Ep.12 Prof. Richard D. Wolff | U.S. Political Turmoil, End of Hegemony and the Rise of BRICS+ (Part 2)
0:00
-32:20

Ep.12 Prof. Richard D. Wolff | U.S. Political Turmoil, End of Hegemony and the Rise of BRICS+ (Part 2)

This is Part 2 of the interview with Professor Wolff
Lena Petrova, CPA
Jul 15, 2024
Share
Transcript

This is Part 2 of the interview with Professor Wolff. Listen to Part 1 here.

In this episode, Lena Petrova and Professor Richard D. Wolff discuss why foreign countries are selling US debt, how this will impact the US dollar, the rapid decline in the economy as well as the risk of a hyperinflation. Additionally, Professor Wolff focuses on the role of the rising China and the BRICS nations in the global economy.

Watch Part 2 of the interview: YouTube | Rumble

Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Earlier he taught economics at Yale University (1967-1969) and at the City College of the City University of New York (1969-1973). In 1994, he was a Visiting Professor of Economics at the University of Paris (France). Wolff was also regular lecturer at the Brecht Forum in New York City. Prof Wolff is the co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update. 

Thank you for reading and listening to my podcast episodes! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Stay connected with Lena:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

X (former Twitter): https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX

Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram

Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/

0 Comments
Lena Petrova
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lena Petrova, CPA
Recent Episodes
Ep.11 Prof. Richard D. Wolff | U.S. Decline: Prepare for Massive Bank Crashes as Economic Downturn Is Accelerating (Part 1)
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 10 Dr. Pascal Lottaz | Neutrality in International Affairs, Europe is Militarizing, PM Orban's Peace Mission
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep.9 Dr. Warwick Powell | Project mBRIDGE Explained: BRICS, Multi Currency Reality Via New Blockchain Settlement System
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 8 Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi | BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 6 Norman Solomon | America's Wars Made Invisible: The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War
  Lena Petrova, CPA