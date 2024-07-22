Ep.13 S.L.Kanthan | India in BRICS: Dedollarization, PM Modi Visit to Russia, India-China Border Dispute

S.L.Kanthan is a prolific geopolitical analyst, columnist and podcaster. In this conversation S.L. and Lena Petrova discuss the emergence of multipolarity and the shift in global power structure. Focusing on the goals of India in the BRICS+ bloc, we discuss dedollarization as a tool to maintain sovereignty, whether India and China will be able to overcome their differences, including the decades long border dispute and India's economic development goals.

Additionally, S.L. and I spoke about the significance of the recent visit to Russia by PM Modi and India's reaction to Zelensky's criticism of the trip.

