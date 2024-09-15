Ep.18 Dr. Warwick Powell | Dollar 's Demise: End of Hegemony, Currency Multipolarity, mBridge, Global Economics

The US dollar, as the global reserve currency, has been the backbone of the United States as a great power and without a strong dollar, its days of unquestionable hegemony are numbered. How quickly will de-dollarization happen? Is the Global majority de-dollarizing in order to simply take revenge, to cause a power shift or are there are much deeper, much more complex reasons that nobody is talking about?

I had the pleasure of discussing mBRIDGE, BRICS' currency backed by commodities, US dollar demise due to weakening US global role and other important topics with a wonderful guest, Dr. Warwick Powell. Warwick is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia. He is the go-to expert on on digital technologies, global political economy & governance. Also, Warwick is a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing.

