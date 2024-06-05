Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War

Warwick Powell is an Adj. Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia and a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing. Additionally, Warwick is the chairman and founder of Sister City Partners Limited, a not-for-profit investment bank focusing on developing links between regional Australia and the markets of Asia. Warwick focuses on China, regional economic development, digital technologies, and global political economy & governance.
Dr. Powell and I discussed the latest economic developments that enabled China to become a global power, the changing geopolitical landscape in West Asia and the dynamic on global markets.
Watch the interview on YouTube or Rumble.
