Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War
Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War

Lena Petrova, CPA
Jun 05, 2024
Warwick Powell is an Adj. Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia and a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing. Additionally, Warwick is the chairman and founder of Sister City Partners Limited, a not-for-profit investment bank focusing on developing links between regional Australia and the markets of Asia. Warwick focuses on China, regional economic development, digital technologies, and global political economy & governance.

Dr. Powell and I discussed the latest economic developments that enabled China to become a global power, the changing geopolitical landscape in West Asia and the dynamic on global markets.

Watch the interview on YouTube or Rumble.

