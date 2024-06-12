Ep. 6 Norman Solomon | America's Wars Made Invisible: The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars

Norman Solomon a prolific author, journalist, media critic and activist. Norman wrote a number of books, including “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death”, “Target Iraq”. His latest one is “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine.”

Norman is the founder of the Institute for Public Accuracy, a consortium of policy researchers, and a co-founder of the online organization RootsAction.org, which now has more than 1.3 million online supporters.

In this episode, Norman Solomon and Lena Petrova discuss the true cost of U.S. wars in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan; the devastating role of sanctions on the most vulnerable civilians and what can be done, if anything, to transform the U.S. foreign policy that has become a war machine.

Purchase Norman Solomon’s latest book War Made Invisible here: https://warmadeinvisible.com/