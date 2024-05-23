Lena Petrova
Ep. 4 Prof. Richard D Wolff | West's Colossal Mistake: US Economic Decline, Rise of the BRICS+ Bloc, How Tariffs Damage US Economy
0:00
-1:00:43

Ep. 4 Prof. Richard D Wolff | West's Colossal Mistake: US Economic Decline, Rise of the BRICS+ Bloc, How Tariffs Damage US Economy

Lena Petrova, CPA
May 23, 2024
Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Earlier he taught economics at Yale University (1967-1969) and at the City College of the City University of New York (1969-1973). In 1994, he was a Visiting Professor of Economics at the University of Paris (France). Wolff was also regular lecturer at the Brecht Forum in New York City. Prof Wolff is the co-founder of Democracy at Work and host of their nationally syndicated show Economic Update. 

In the interview, we discuss U.S. economic policy, latest tariffs and how protectionist measures will backfire, BRICS+ gaining momentum and surpassing G7 and more.

Watch the interview on YouTube or Rumble.

