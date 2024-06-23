Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Ep. 7 Seyed Mohammad Marandi | BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
1
0:00
-54:59

Ep. 7 Seyed Mohammad Marandi | BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS

Lena Petrova, CPA
Jun 23, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an academic at the University of Tehran, Iran and a political analyst. He is a frequent commentator on media outlets and social platforms.

Professor Marandi and Lena Petrova are discussing the recent news with respect to the BRICS bloc, economic development aspirations for the global majority and what Iran’s full membership in the BRICS+ means for its economy.

Watch the video interview on YouTube or Rumble:

Rumble

YouTube

1 Comment
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Finance & Economics with a Dash of Everything In Between
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lena Petrova, CPA
Recent Episodes
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 6 Norman Solomon | America's Wars Made Invisible: The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 4 Prof. Richard D Wolff | West's Colossal Mistake: US Economic Decline, Rise of the BRICS+ Bloc, How Tariffs Damage US Economy
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 3 Prof. Glenn Diesen| End of US Hegemony, Multipolar World Order, Economic Decline & Failed Sanctions on Russia
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 2. Why Central Banks Are Stockpiling Gold, End of US Dollar, BRICS Currency | Andy Schectman (Part 2 of 2)
  Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 1. Why Central Banks Are Stockpiling Gold, End of US Dollar, BRICS Currency | Andy Schectman (Part 1 of 2)
  Lena Petrova, CPA