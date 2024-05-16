Lena Petrova
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA Podcast
Ep. 3 Prof. Glenn Diesen| End of US Hegemony, Multipolar World Order, Economic Decline & Failed Sanctions on Russia
Ep. 3 Prof. Glenn Diesen| End of US Hegemony, Multipolar World Order, Economic Decline & Failed Sanctions on Russia

Lena Petrova, CPA
May 16, 2024
Prof. Glenn Diesen teaches International Relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway. He has published multiple books and articles on international relations, political economy and geopolitics. In the interview, we discuss his recent book titled The Ukraine War and the Eurasian World Order.

In this conversation, Glenn and I focus on the end of US hegemony, the rise of multipolarity, why economic sanctions put on Russia by the West failed miserably and what is the only viable path forward to prevent further escalations.

Lena Petrova
