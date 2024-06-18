Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy

Lena Petrova, CPA
Jun 18, 2024
Andy Schectman, the owner of Miles Franklin, a precious metals investment company, discuss, the expiration of the petrodollar agreement, what it means for the US and the looming banking crisis as the result of a wall of commercial real estate debt maturing while rates remain elevated.

Watch the video version of the program on YouTube or Rumble:

Rumble

YouTube

