“The poor go to war, to fight and die for the delights, riches, and superfluities of others.”
- (Plutarch, a Greek philosopher)
Thank you for reading and listening to my podcast episodes! If you enjoy my work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lena Petrova to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.