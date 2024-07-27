The EU's Suicidal Path: How the EU Became US's Vassal, Loss of Sovereignty & Economic Decline | Prof. Glenn Diesen
I had a very interesting conversation with Prof. Glenn Diesen about the EU's practically vassal dependency on the United States.
The EU's subordination to the United States' agenda has resulted in a wide range of self destructive policies that inevitably led to a steep economic decline, multiple escalating crises and an increasing possibility of a direct war with Russia. As the EU countries agree to a “limited sovereignty” and become the US’s useful idiots, the EU is effectively becoming collateral damage in a geopolitical game led by the US warmongers.
Additionally, Glenn spoke about the role of propaganda in shaping the Europeans’ opinion about the permanent “adversaries” of the US, i.e. Russia and China, how the US elections will impact the war in Ukraine, and more.
Watch the full video:
Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood Indian actress and BJP MP. The Bharatiya Janta Party is the Hindu Nationalist Party of Prime Minister Modi which has traditional Hindu religious values. They’re not anti-gay or anti-trans but they do believe in the family consisting of one man, one woman and do not accept promoting LGBTQ in schools or culture. That’s actually the same attitude Putin has in Russia. This basic understanding of sex and gender is also the global norm and is greatly helping the Russia, China led BRICS become the better side to be on. This mockery of Christ’s Last Supper at the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies has gone global and appalled people globally. All things are now global in our always online global civilization.
"The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked the Olympics 2024. Shame." Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut’s Savage Attack After ‘Sexualized’ Paris Olympics Performance; ‘Confine Sex To…’ (3 min)
Times of India. July 28, 2024
https://youtu.be/RgpXFIK_M5s?si=4eh842EJmjABGJOl
Christ's Last Supper of Paris freak shown Spitting in the face of the Worlds Christians , some of these
so called Christians don't have any problems with what the Zionist are doing in Palestine .
The Vatican which suppose to represents Christian's, is like, the Zionists that represent are Real Jewish , people .
The Vatican was formed by the Rome Empire and latter split into two religion's the Greek orthodox
( Russian ,Ukraine ,Slave people of the world ) , The Vatican ,Roman Catholic (some holy members did not like what the others wanted to do ,it was not very Holly. ) , (two different Calander's ,Birth of Christ
Dec 25 Verse Jan 7 , .)
which was in Constantinople , Present day Istanbul Turkey and then to Russia.
The Vatican stayed in Rome ,and created a City state Call the Vatican ,the real world Axis is the Vatican
The Crown of England and the Zionist ,the Jewish Congress in the Netherlands.
The Paris Olympics Last Supper is a pre- curser for Transmutation agenda of the Axis (pagan )
We are at War ,Good Verse EVIL .
Thomas