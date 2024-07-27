I had a very interesting conversation with Prof. Glenn Diesen about the EU's practically vassal dependency on the United States.

The EU's subordination to the United States' agenda has resulted in a wide range of self destructive policies that inevitably led to a steep economic decline, multiple escalating crises and an increasing possibility of a direct war with Russia. As the EU countries agree to a “limited sovereignty” and become the US’s useful idiots, the EU is effectively becoming collateral damage in a geopolitical game led by the US warmongers.

Additionally, Glenn spoke about the role of propaganda in shaping the Europeans’ opinion about the permanent “adversaries” of the US, i.e. Russia and China, how the US elections will impact the war in Ukraine, and more.

Watch the full video:

Stay connected with Lena:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

X (former Twitter): https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX

Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram

Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/