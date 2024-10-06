Hello, All! It’s been yet another really productive and busy week. Let’s quickly catchup on anything you may have missed!

🌏 Main Stream Media Exposed: American Journalist & Writer Talks About New Book, Exposes How Narratives Are Used to Manufacture Concent

One of the most important things to do in our day and age is to keep educating ourselves. It may not be a fun project because we might hear something that goes against what we were taught previously. However, that’s the entire point - we cannot grow if we limit ourselves.

This week I spoke to a prolific American writer, journalist, political analyst and activist Norman Solomon. We discussed his book War Made Invisible with an afterward on the war in Gaza.

Norman traces a consequential shift in American foreign policy that followed 9/11: a constant state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. What we see in the main stream media, routinely obscures the real and human costs of US war-making. War Made Invisible exposes how this happened, and what its consequences are at home and abroad.

The full interview is not on YouTube. It is available on Rumble, Substack, Patreon and Locals (no paywalls!).

Lastly, I will manage my content differently moving forward - some videos will only be on YouTube, while others will appear on Rumble, here on Substack, Patreon and Locals. Make sure that you are following me across platforms so that you don’t miss new uploads and upcoming interviews!

Now let’s take a look at the key events of the past week as well as what to expect next week…