Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy, an academic, prolific writer and researcher, joined me to discuss how the Philippines is slowly becoming "the next Ukraine" and what it means for the region and beyond.

The United States recently deployed mid-range advanced missile systems and pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines. As geopolitical rivalry between the US and China increases, the Indo-Pacific region is being deliberately groomed for a new proxy conflict.

Is the Philippines becoming a geopolitical proxy? Why is the United States deploying missiles to the Philippines and along with weapons, providing million dollars in military aid? In the interview, Anna and I will discuss these and other very important developments.



