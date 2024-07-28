Malaysia Formally Applies To Join BRICS, PM Ibrahim Announces
Multipolarity, peace and cooperation have become the primary focus for the Global Majority
2024 has become a turning point for the BRICS+ alliance in terms of its unprecedented development and strategic expansion. With only several months left before the BRICS Summit, the list of prospective members continues to grow, while the BRICS bloc plans to launch a commodities exchange in addition to an independent financial framework.
The expansion of the BRICS+ alliance is a remarkable testament to the global shift towards multipolarity, peace and cooperation despite the warmongering narratives pushed by Western elites.
Following the formal visit to Malaysia by Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the country had formally applied to become a full member of the BRICS+ bloc.
