Interview with S.L. Kanthan: India in BRICS, De-dollarization, PM Modi Visits Russia, India-China Border Dispute
I had a great conversation with SL Kanthan () about the emergence of multipolarity and the shift in global power structure.
Focusing on the goals of India in the BRICS+ bloc, we discussed de-dollarization as a tool to maintain sovereignty, whether India and China will be able to overcome their differences, including the decades long border dispute and India's economic development goals.
Additionally, S.L. and I spoke about the significance of the recent visit to Russia by PM Modi and India's reaction to Zelensky's criticism of the trip.
