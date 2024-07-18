I had a great conversation with SL Kanthan (

) about the emergence of multipolarity and the shift in global power structure.

Focusing on the goals of India in the BRICS+ bloc, we discussed de-dollarization as a tool to maintain sovereignty, whether India and China will be able to overcome their differences, including the decades long border dispute and India's economic development goals.

Additionally, S.L. and I spoke about the significance of the recent visit to Russia by PM Modi and India's reaction to Zelensky's criticism of the trip.

Watch the full interview:

Rumble

YouTube

