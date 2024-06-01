I had a wonderful conversation with Prof. Warwick Powell. This was a truly insightful interview about the shifting power dynamic in Asia and, undeniably, worldwide.

Among other things, Prof. Powell and I discussed:

- China's economic rise

- the changing geopolitical landscape in West Asia

- the outcomes of China/ Arab States Cooperation Forum took place in Beijing

- US-China trade wars and the gradual decline of the US as a hegemon on the global arena

- mBridge

- BRICS blockchain payment system launch and expectations

