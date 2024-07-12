In the second part of the interview, Professor Wolff discusses why foreign countries are selling US debt, how this will impact the US dollar, the rapid decline in the economy as well as the risk of a hyperinflation. Additionally, Professor Wolff focuses on the role of the rising China and the BRICS nations in the global multipolar economy.

Watch the video on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

If you’ve missed the first part of the interview where we discuss the rapid decline in the U.S. economy and Professor Wolff explains the reasons for a looming banking crisis, you are welcome to watch it here.

Thank you for your continued support of my work. Please consider subscribing to my Substack. I appreciate your support!

Share Lena Petrova