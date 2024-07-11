Interview with Prof. Richard Wolff | Prepare for Massive Bank Crashes, U.S. Economic Downturn Is Accelerating (Part 1)
This is Part 1 of the interview with Professor Richard D. Wolff
In Part 1 of the interview, we discuss the rapid decline in the U.S. economy. Professor Wolff explains the reasons for a looming banking crisis.
Professor Wolff concludes that even though it is clear that the United States will face a severe banking crisis and bank consolidations, the "plan" is to let it collapse in hopes of another government bailout.
After SVB collapsed, Yellen said during Senate Financial Committee hearing that essentially the big banks will get preferential treatment and bailouts, while the little banks can go eat dirt.
She said at the time: "A bank only gets that treatment if a super-majority of the Fed board, and I, in consultation with the President conclude that failure to protect uninsured depositors would create systemic risk to the banking system."
To Mr. Wolff's point, the "too-big-to-fails" will be made 'safe' to the tune of multibillions and trillions; and the medium and small regionals will be allowed to crash, consolidated, or bailed-in, or a combination of those three. It's a big club, and you ain't in it! 2025 is going to be such a calamity of a year.