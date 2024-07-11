In Part 1 of the interview, we discuss the rapid decline in the U.S. economy. Professor Wolff explains the reasons for a looming banking crisis.

Professor Wolff concludes that even though it is clear that the United States will face a severe banking crisis and bank consolidations, the "plan" is to let it collapse in hopes of another government bailout.

Part 2 of the interview, where we discuss the BRICS and geoeconomics!) will go live on Friday, July 12 at 10am CT.

Watch the video on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

Thank you for your continued support of my work. Please consider subscribing to my Substack. I appreciate your support!

Share Lena's Newsletter