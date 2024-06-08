Interview with Norman Solomon: America's Wars Made Invisible, The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
Norman Solomon a prolific author, journalist, media critic and activist. Norman wrote a number of books, including “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death” and “Target Iraq”.
In this conversation, we discuss Norman’s latest book “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine”. Among the topics discussed are: Norman’s trips to Iraq prior to the 2003 invasion, the toll of economic sanctions on the civilian population, the cost of war in Libya, profiteering by the military-industrial complex, why the U.S. foreign policy is increasingly militaristic and what can be done to return to diplomacy.
To learn more about Norman’s work and to purchase his books, visit this site.
Watch the entire program on YouTube or Rumble:
