Interview with Dr. Ron Paul: U.S. Dollar Crash & the End of Empire - Iran War, Dollar's Loss of Reserve Status, Government War Propaganda
Dr. Ron Paul is a former Congressman and a United States Presidential candidate. He is a well known author and activist. Dr. Paul founded The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and is the host of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.
In the interview Dr. Ron Paul and Lena Petrova discuss the implications of the aggressive U.S. foreign policy, the loss of the reserve currency status by the U.S. dollar and the mechanisms used by the government to mislead the American public to believe that interventions and wars are the only option available.
Great interview. The sad part is that the people in this country, by and large, simply don't know and they don't care. The collective arrogance is immense, and they are so wise in their own conceits (Pro 26:12, 16); "and the scorners delight in their scorning, and fools hate knowledge?" (Pro 1:22). I have family that is perfectly okay and complicit with all of this, and will continue to vote for this (which, many of whom could not be bothered to learn the names of these people they elect!), but then complain about inflation, vanishing pensions and social security, rotting infrastructure, societal breakdown, etc. Honestly, it gets lonely after a while because people are so blind to really anything to what's happening. Look at everything that happened in 2020, and look at what people WILLINGLY did; crazy, insane, neurotic behavior that was hard to fathom happened but it did, and this is the strong majority of the populous. But hey, nothing says "freedom" and "liberty" more when you get in line to vote, standing 6-feet apart and wearing a muzzle when doing it, right?!
I agree with Mr. Paul that we need to educate, and hence why we do what we do, but most people just refuse to hear it. Oh well, you reap what sow.
Proverbs 17:16 Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it?