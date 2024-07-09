As European countries are actively militarizing, refusing to negotiate and acting against their own best interests to provoke a full scale war, returning to competent diplomacy, neutrality and peace must become the priority.

Dr. Pascal Lottaz and I discussed:

what is neutrality and what caused the shift in the U.S. foreign policy from relative isolationism to interventionism?

the role of Switzerland in the proxy war of the West in Ukraine

militarization in Scandinavia and its implications in case of a "worst case scenario"

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's peace mission to Russia, China and Ukraine

NATO's possible expansion into Asia

Watch the video on YouTube or Rumble:

YouTube

Rumble

