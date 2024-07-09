Interview with Dr. Lottaz | NATO vs. PEACE: Viktor Orban's Peace Mission to Prevent WW3, NATO's Militarism, Neutrality Studies Against Warmongers
As European countries are actively militarizing, refusing to negotiate and acting against their own best interests to provoke a full scale war, returning to competent diplomacy, neutrality and peace must become the priority.
Dr. Pascal Lottaz and I discussed:
what is neutrality and what caused the shift in the U.S. foreign policy from relative isolationism to interventionism?
the role of Switzerland in the proxy war of the West in Ukraine
militarization in Scandinavia and its implications in case of a "worst case scenario"
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's peace mission to Russia, China and Ukraine
NATO's possible expansion into Asia
Great interview, watched this morning. The problem here though lies in the fact that most people could care less about what's going on, just as long as their stomachs are filled and receive instant gratification to fuel their greed and self-righteousness. Americans especially believe anything you tell them. All that is needed is a big enough debilitating false flag that will cause the people to forget that they are struggling and justify WWIII. The false flag will make it "official."
Not that long ago I was talking to my dad about the automation of the draft here in the U.S., and I of course shared my discontent with that, and, I kid you not, he looked me in the eyes with such chagrin and said that I'm basically going to go whether I like it or not, and that I'll be made into a "bulletsoaker" - his exact words - and that I'm either going to die over there or over here, and isn't the goal going to heaven?, and if we have to "bully the world" to have our keep then sobeit. I am not making any of that, none of what I wrote is hyperbole! Imagine being so arrogant and tone deaf you'd say that to your own child just so you can live your life of pretend life of luxury. And yet this is the mentality of so many in this country. What a joke!