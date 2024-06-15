Interview With Andy Schectman: Petrodollar Collapse & Banking Threats Will Crash the US Economy
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the new video Andy and I discuss the expiration of the petrodollar deal, what it means for the United States economy and the threats posed by the wall of commercial real estate debt to the banking industry.
Watch the entire program on YouTube or Rumble:
Great interview, Lena! I did not know about the AT&T Building selling for pennies - that's wild. I'm also glad he mentioned the issues with this credit-based system. Most people don't realize how significant that is, because when all these intuitions and central banks start dumping their debt, and therefore causes yields to spike rapidly, it will eventually lead to a credit freeze and the whole system will just lock up and turn into mass chaos as a result.
Thanks for asking him some of my questions I had from the last interview. I'm still in a position where buying gold and silver in any meaningful way is basically off the table at this point. I'm just doing the best I can to put away food & water, "brass," and be in the best shape I can, stay away from debt, learn all the skills I can, and trust in the Lord Jesus for safety.
Ecclesiastes 7:12 For wisdom is a defence, and money is a defence: but the excellency of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it.
Proverbs 21:31 The horse is prepared against the day of battle: but safety is of the LORD.
Hi Lena as always your interview with Andy was outstanding. Not many are sounding the Alarm 🚨
Certainly Not MSM. My SubStack with Britt Gillette also covers same topics ass you. I have been stocking up on essentials as nobody knows when everything thing will collapse and the WEF& and the UN come to set up their tyrannical reign. Thanks again for shining the spotlight on this topic.
Maranatha