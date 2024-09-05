Forum of China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing (FOCAC) Attracts More Than 50 African Leaders, Participants Commit to Building "All-Weather" Community
One of the biggest diplomatic events focused on peace and prosperity was held in Beijing
The Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an official summit between the People's Republic of China and all states in Africa with the exception of the Kingdom of Eswatini, a land-locked state that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
This year, more than 50 African leaders and Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, traveled to Beijing for a three day summit that was held from September 4 to September 6, 2024.
China’s special representative for African affairs, Liu Yuxi, indicated that the main goal for the forum is to discuss future cooperation opportunities in the context of “anti-hegemonism” and opposition to all forms of neocolonialism and international economic exploitation:
“In the face of surging hegemonism and cold war mentality, China and Africa will work more closely together in great solidarity to deepen our cooperation. We will give each other stronger support on issues concerning our core interests and major concerns, and work side by side to safeguard the shared interests of all developing countries.”
