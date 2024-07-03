Ep.9 Dr. Warwick Powell | Project mBRIDGE Explained: BRICS, Multi Currency Reality Via New Blockchain Settlement System

Blockchain-based project mBRIDGE will become the foundation for a new, global alternative financial system. mBridge does not support settlements made in U.S. dollars.

Today, Warwick and Lena discussed how project mBRIDGE works, its structure, key stakeholders as well as the benefits that it will facilitate for the global majority. The discussion focuses on the process of de-dollarization, the BRICS+ bloc and the future of payment settlements.

Watch the video interview on YouTube or Rumble:

Rumble

YouTube

Warwick Powell is an Adj. Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia and a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing. Additionally, Warwick is the chairman and founder of Sister City Partners Limited, a not-for-profit investment bank focusing on developing links between regional Australia and the markets of Asia. Warwick focuses on China, regional economic development, digital technologies, and global political economy & governance.

Stay connected with Lena:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova

X (former Twitter): https://x.com/Lena_PetrovaOnX

Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram

Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/