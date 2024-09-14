Dr. Warwick Powell | Dollar's Demise: End of Hegemony, Currency Multipolarity, De-dollarization, mBridge, Global Economics
Dr. Warwick Powell and Lena Petrova Interview
The US dollar, as the global reserve currency, has been the backbone of the United States as a great power and without a strong dollar, its days of unquestionable hegemony are numbered. How quickly will de-dollarization happen? Is the Global majority de-dollarizing in order to simply take revenge, to cause a power shift or are there are much deeper, much more complex reasons that nobody is talking about?
I had the pleasure of discussing mBRIDGE, BRICS' currency backed by commodities, US dollar demise due to weakening US global role and other important topics related to global economics with a wonderful guest. I’m excited to be joined by Dr. Warwick Powell (Check out his excellent Substack -). Warwick is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia. He is the go-to expert on on digital technologies, global political economy & governance. Also, Warwick is a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing.
I voted for Trump twice and plan to again but I am appalled by what Trump says he’s going to do to stop de-dollarization which is to punish those countries that join BRICS by putting 100% tariffs on their goods sold here. Threats would certainly be a good way to send them to BRICS. What in the world is Trump thinking? He’s supposed to be a businessman. Shouldn’t he know that it’s not good for business to threaten your customers?
My impression is that he’s panicking and just lashing out to stop it. What he should do is reverse course on the weaponization of the dollar and work with BRICS instead of threatening them. This video explains that China is not interested in replacing the dollar. Too many problems with that. China probably feels that a better path to global dominance is with AI supremacy and AI powered humanoid robots to dominate global manufacturing. They’re all in on this. I can’t see the democrats doing anything different. They’re globalists who also very much believe in the weaponization of our financial system, not only globally but also against domestic enemies internally such as Trump/MAGA. Superb video though. Highly recommend watching it.
Trump’s threat to punish countries that drop US dollar will speed up de-dollarization. (30 min)
Geopolitical Economy Report. Sept 13, 2024
https://youtu.be/4sYacRjSND4?si=t4645fZHZv3VkhRl