As geopolitical landscape is undergoing truly tectonic transformations, Africa is increasingly in the center of the main developments.

This year, the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation was one of the biggest high-profile South-South diplomatic events hosted by Beijing. More than 50 African state leaders participated with the goal of building stronger alliances with China. As the U.S. continues to misrepresent and downplay China’s capabilities and role in Africa - only to point out its own foreign policy failures - the race for Africa is heating up.

What does partnering with African states mean for Beijing and what are the long term goals? What is the future of the Belt and Road Initiative in Africa? What about the notorious “debt trap”?

I had the pleasure of discussing these important topics with Dr. Anna Mulingdog-Uy.

Anna is a director and the Vice President for External Affairs of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, a think tank based in Manila. She also serves as the geopolitical analyst and a Senior Researcher of the South China Sea Probing Initiative and a Senior Research Fellow of the Global Governance Institution.

Anna is a prolific writer and academic. She runs her own site where she publishes her excellent research and articles.

