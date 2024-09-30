Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy | Global South Unites: China & Africa Alignment Destroys Western Neocolonialism
Lena Petrova and Anna Malindog-Uy Interview
As geopolitical landscape is undergoing truly tectonic transformations, Africa is increasingly in the center of the main developments.
This year, the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation was one of the biggest high-profile South-South diplomatic events hosted by Beijing. More than 50 African state leaders participated with the goal of building stronger alliances with China. As the U.S. continues to misrepresent and downplay China’s capabilities and role in Africa - only to point out its own foreign policy failures - the race for Africa is heating up.
What does partnering with African states mean for Beijing and what are the long term goals? What is the future of the Belt and Road Initiative in Africa? What about the notorious “debt trap”?
I had the pleasure of discussing these important topics with Dr. Anna Mulingdog-Uy.
Anna is a director and the Vice President for External Affairs of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, a think tank based in Manila. She also serves as the geopolitical analyst and a Senior Researcher of the South China Sea Probing Initiative and a Senior Research Fellow of the Global Governance Institution.
Anna is a prolific writer and academic. She runs her own site where she publishes her excellent research and articles.
This site “Clear Value Tax” below is one of my favorite sites I follow for financial and economic information. The host is a man who’s said he lives in Chicago, where I live, and also that he’s not Chinese. Probably Vietnamese then. Very intelligent and popular. In this 10 min video he’s talking about how disastrous our debt situation is and right about the 7:30 point he says there’s an idea that an AI breakthrough can greatly increase productivity and enable us to outrun this disaster. He says this is a long shot but our best option so he recommends being invested in AI. I totally agree.
The Great Melt-up: National Debt Crisis will Skyrocket Inflation. (How to Prepare.)
Clear Value Tax. Sept 30, 2024. (10 min)
https://youtu.be/4NYZRRyuXvk?si=oPeisKmy_JW4Qu1Y
“Interview about AI - Dr Alan Thompson on OpenAI’s New o1 Model Is a Really Big Deal.”
Dr Alan Thompson. Sept 28, 2024. (48 min)
https://youtu.be/_hOCIzNk9cA?si=zRGjDqET6mzYCOaC
Dr Alan Thompson is an Australian AI researcher who’s being interviewed in this video about this latest model that’s so advanced its limits can’t even be tested since it aces the hardest test questions in pretty much all areas. He says it can think, reason and has increased self-awareness. At about the 39:30 min point in the video he says “This is not just a tool. Artificial Intelligence is so much more. This is literally bringing a new form of intelligence, smarter than humans, to life.” I do hope Trump wins the election but even if we do our society is far too fragmented to function as a country. Only AI is powerful enough to alter our present path which is very rapidly taking us to the abyss. Hope springs eternal. We will soon see what fate has in store for us.
