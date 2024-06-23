Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA

Ep. 7 Seyed Mohammad Marandi | BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an academic at the University of Tehran, Iran and a political analyst. He is a frequent commentator on media outlets…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
1
54:59
U.S. Consumers Scale Back On Groceries, EU-China Tariff Talks, Ukraine's Splurge on American LNG
WEEKLY RECAP: Saturday, June 22 2024
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
23
Ep. 7 Andy Schectman | Prepare for Economic Turmoil, Petrodollar Collapse & Horrible Banking Crisis Will Crash the US Economy
Andy Schectman, the owner of Miles Franklin, a precious metals investment company, discuss, the expiration of the petrodollar agreement, what it means…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
3
1:02:06
Interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi: BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
Interview with Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi: BRICS+ Massive Expansion Signals Western Policies Failed, Iran in BRICS
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
Interview With Andy Schectman: Petrodollar Collapse & Banking Threats Will Crash the US Economy
Interview With Andy Schectman: Petrodollar Collapse & Banking Threats Will Crash the US Economy
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
4
Ep. 6 Norman Solomon | America's Wars Made Invisible: The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
Norman Solomon a prolific author, journalist, media critic and activist. Norman wrote a number of books, including “War Made Easy: How Presidents and…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
54:23
Interview with Norman Solomon: America's Wars Made Invisible, The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
Interview with Norman Solomon: America's Wars Made Invisible, The True Cost of The War Machine & Forever Wars
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
2
Ep. 5 Dr. Warwick Powell | The Rise of China, US Economic Decline, US-China Trade War
Warwick Powell is an Adj. Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia and a Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute in Beijing. Additionally…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
2
1:08:06
Interview with Prof. Warwick Powell: The Rise of China: Economic & Industrial Development, West Asia Geopolitics, BRICS Blockchain Launch…
Interview with Prof. Warwick Powell: The Rise of China: Economic & Industrial Development, West Asia Geopolitics, BRICS Blockchain Launch…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
10

May 2024

China Sanctions U.S. Companies, House Bans CBDC, National Debt Hits $34.7 Amid Out of Control Deficit Spending
Weekly Recap - Friday, May 24, 2024
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
7
Ep. 4 Prof. Richard D Wolff | West's Colossal Mistake: US Economic Decline, Rise of the BRICS+ Bloc, How Tariffs Damage US Economy
Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a…
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
1:00:43
Destruction From Within: Strategic Petroleum Reserve is Being Depleted, With 1 Million Barrels to be Released From Northeast Supply Reserve
Critical Infrastructure Projects Have Been Delayed While the SPR is at the Lowest Level in 40 Years
  
Lena Petrova, CPA
12
