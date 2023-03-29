Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA

Home
Podcast
Notes
Videos
Finance Advice
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter. Never miss an update.

Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Who Are We?

Lena Petrova is a CPA and enjoys sharing her research into the world of finance, economics and geopolitics. Watch the latest video or get a recent update here:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova
X (former Twitter): https://x.com/Lena_PetrovaOnX
Telegram: @LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/

Subscribe to Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA

Finance & Economics with a Dash of Everything In Between

People

Lena Petrova, CPA 

@lenapetrova
YouTube: http://youtube.com/@lenapetrova Rumble: http://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova X: https://twitter.com/Lena_PetrovaOnX Telegram: https://t.me/LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
© 2024 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture